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Ghislaine Maxwell trial will be a great cover up
Swedish Rebel
Swedish Rebel
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20 views • November 30, 2021
1. The latest Covid variant aptly named Omicron, which is an anagram for ‘moronic,’ will likely be one of many distractions from the long-awaited Ghislaine Maxwell trial.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/establishment-panics-but-will-maxwell-walk/
2. RIGGED_ Ghislaine Maxwell Lead Pedophile Prosecutor Is James Comey’s Daughter. It smells cover up long way. The judge is also Obama-appointed.
https://www.brighteon.com/dfc2b3bb-3ab4-4f59-b50d-06a486011abf
3. Just in case you forgot: The mainstream media hid Epstein Island and covered for an elite pedophile ring. MSM is owned by pedophiles.
https://www.brighteon.com/74c78685-7221-45b8-9358-93570272ac1d
4. Graphene Oxide Wireless Network: Bioweapon Shots Contain Wireless Nanosensors.
https://rumble.com/vpzbzp-graphene-oxide-wireless-network-bioweapon-shots-contain-wireless-nanosensor.html
5. Dr. Zelenko: The Vaccine Doesn’t Work, So-Called New Drug Can Make Drug Companies Huge Profits. Now they want to sell a variant of ivermectin for 750 dollar per pill
https://www.brighteon.com/3efbf7ed-909a-4c46-9741-958080636174
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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