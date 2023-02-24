Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CLASS ACT Donald Trump Visits with Americans at East Palestine McDonalds, Fact-Checkers Go BESERK
144 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
Donate

Breitbart


Feb 23, 2023


President Trump greeted the business owner and staff of the local fast food chain, along with residents of the community on Wednesday. Fact checkers were quick to criticize Trump’s claims that FEMA and the federal government were not going to help until he offered his help.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/fhVX5msvNDs/


Keywords
trumpcurrent eventspresidentfemaamericansohiofederal governmentmcdonaldsfact checkerseast palestine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket