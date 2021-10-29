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23.選挙 世界最新情報 event前の裏事情 dr宗像 10月29
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81 views • October 29, 2021
今回動画関連：
選挙注意重要事項 https://twitter.com/MIWMIWMIW88/status/1147361428296200193?s=20
１、記事https://www.firstreporter24.com/political/reawakening-docuseries-trailer-interview-with-director-matt-thayer/
REAWAKENING Docuseries Trailer + Interview With Director Matt Thayer
https://thetrumpiknow.com/press/#press_filmmakers
https://thetrumpiknow.com/stream-the-film/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MHtOpc6wEx4
３.https://www.bitchute.com/video/SRbLxap9jBvL/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
I’M NOT A CONSPIRACY THEORIST
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XGggkreJeaBy/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
６、https://trademarks.justia.com/857/83/make-america-great-85783371.html
８、PROJECT VERITAS BUSTED SOME (MORE) ASSES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zcKgDc6VM0Vq/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
木原功仁哉法律事務所
【反ワクチン訴訟】２回目2022年1月13日の11時30から https://hanwakukikin.jp
11月14
日本語訳付きで超大事びっくりマーク️表情大泣きが溢れて。。私が2020年初めから話してきたこの驚愕事実を多くの日本人も信じず、私を[嘘つき呼ばわり]や[お前はきちが◯ キモい ばかか？]等大批判されていたあの頃とは違って多くの人が知るようになったこの内容の深掘りびっくりマーク️ 人身や内臓〇〇や政治家、セレブ＆ハリウッドや子供達関連のおぞましい真実も暴◯された https://rumble.com/vp5psf-42257103.html
オーストラリアの狂気https://www.bitchute.com/video/Cm9CxCxMuEV0/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
南米は一体？https://www.bitchute.com/video/gLJPyFi5Q1jx/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
11月9:スイスで国民投票が！この結果が世界を動かす！https://www.bitchute.com/video/NqCSB0nuhiFi/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KxQxNFPHMf3m/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NCJ8vAypUs8m/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
11月8：世界の大渦が！国際刑事裁判所へ集団告発 https://www.bitchute.com/video/uOMVrI4noFin/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
温暖化さ◯で大儲け大展開‼️https://www.bitchute.com/video/TcABPR5JzNz6/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
オーストラリアの警官が！https://www.bitchute.com/video/rb8jbvIjfouS/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
スペインも！https://www.bitchute.com/video/10IW5VDYLe3Q/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
11月6
名前を公表して具体的に真実を話す現場のプロの勇気‼️日本でころな茶◯を言い続けて２年経過
今気付いてない人は。。
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mj4p937gtfoG/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Swq0ibT5EiYz/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LrUE1K3CxzUR/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BGKQmh5aV1kN/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
11月4
こやつらの裏をかけ＝勝てる‼️https://www.bitchute.com/video/neaP5f1YMUeV/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
11月3 一般人がしらないtrumpの活躍と使命 正義は必ず勝つ️https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h40lA9O-XO4&;list=PLurhoB-7iJYlC6ZBFvbXJupT7S8cM38mU&index=2
英語版で紹介した内容の日本語版ご紹介 https://rumble.com/vo983j-monopoly-.html
11月2日
動画で言及したように、FDA、 NIH幹部らが辞任相次ぐ＝未来の恐怖からranaway 今後は他のワク関連組織や施設や機関のスタッフらが更にrunaway続出 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fJ241R9Ckh50/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
ワク内の◯◯は５GやHA◯◯P等でいつでも復活https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mb6XytIWKtVv/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
言った通り温暖化◯ぎによる税◯を搾取‼️日本もセクシーらを何とか◯倒を‼️https://www.bitchute.com/video/pSgB9JcrsWyl/
11月1 日本でこれらの事が絶対起きないと言える人いる❓大反対し続けないと日本でも １月１３日１１時３０からは有給とってでも参加して自分の意思と権利と自由を裁判官らにも示す事が超重要‼️‼️
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U7mxSeStKIAY/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
11月1 皆さん、特に当日投票ギリギリに行かれ不正防止された方々のお陰もあり全国での不正○○はやはり実施不可でした
応援していた方々が当選👏😊 応援していたが残念結果になった方々を今後も応援し続けます‼️
10月31日に投開票された衆議院議員選挙では、閣僚経験者など与野党の大物議員が小選挙区で相次いで敗北しました。
https://mobile.twitter.com/i/events/1454891120995962881
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U7mxSeStKIAY/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
１０月３１思いっきり利益相反で信用０ F◯Aやre◯tersメンバーがワク会社の役員https://www.bitchute.com/video/p25gwFxAIMhf/
英語版は１週間前に載せたがEU議会メンバーによる記者会見の日本語版がみつかったのでご紹介
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8jjs9WM8Ku0G/
10月30
またまたEUの別メンバーが暴露‼️
"cui bono"誰のベネフィット？誰が儲かる？と言い放ち世界中で流されている‼️いえ〜い😎
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tOPzB2aoaX53/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fFDcfIBmIfti/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
world hel◯ organi◯ation: https://www.bitchute.com/video/SRbLxap9jBvL/
マッスル船長
https://twitter.com/MisakiHironob/status/1454054580283592713?s=20
ワク打ちした人から生まれる子は人間ではなくなる😱https://www.bitchute.com/video/6NHwjBPr8eFy/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
10月27
世界はこんなに‼️日本は？https://www.bitchute.com/video/s35ZZupIy9kp/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
新発見‼️今度は黒の物体がhttps://www.bitchute.com/video/s9feOpegMjQQ/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
キレイナビ 恋愛成功 https://kirei-navi.jp/wp/?p=16589
内面も外面も綺麗に https://kirei-navi.jp/wp/?p=17065
内面も外面も綺麗に２ https://kirei-navi.jp/wp/?p=17313
輝くオーラ https://kirei-navi.jp/wp/?p=18641
美しい色気 輝くオーラ BLOG http://blog.livedoor.jp/affairwindows/
twitter メイン https://twitter.com/MIWMIWMIW88
twitterサブ https://twitter.com/MIWMIWMIW88RT
ブログサークル https://blogcircle.jp/user/MIWMIW
国際ネットメディア学会 https://www.kokusainetmedia.com
美気防衛team2600万 https://peatix.com/event/1991988
船瀬さんの https://seminar20210501.peatix.com
youtubeで削除された動画 https://www.brighteon.com/channels/miwchjp
連絡先は連絡先:[email protected]
選挙注意重要事項 https://twitter.com/MIWMIWMIW88/status/1147361428296200193?s=20
１、記事https://www.firstreporter24.com/political/reawakening-docuseries-trailer-interview-with-director-matt-thayer/
REAWAKENING Docuseries Trailer + Interview With Director Matt Thayer
https://thetrumpiknow.com/press/#press_filmmakers
https://thetrumpiknow.com/stream-the-film/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MHtOpc6wEx4
３.https://www.bitchute.com/video/SRbLxap9jBvL/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
I’M NOT A CONSPIRACY THEORIST
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XGggkreJeaBy/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
６、https://trademarks.justia.com/857/83/make-america-great-85783371.html
８、PROJECT VERITAS BUSTED SOME (MORE) ASSES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zcKgDc6VM0Vq/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
木原功仁哉法律事務所
【反ワクチン訴訟】２回目2022年1月13日の11時30から https://hanwakukikin.jp
11月14
日本語訳付きで超大事びっくりマーク️表情大泣きが溢れて。。私が2020年初めから話してきたこの驚愕事実を多くの日本人も信じず、私を[嘘つき呼ばわり]や[お前はきちが◯ キモい ばかか？]等大批判されていたあの頃とは違って多くの人が知るようになったこの内容の深掘りびっくりマーク️ 人身や内臓〇〇や政治家、セレブ＆ハリウッドや子供達関連のおぞましい真実も暴◯された https://rumble.com/vp5psf-42257103.html
オーストラリアの狂気https://www.bitchute.com/video/Cm9CxCxMuEV0/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
南米は一体？https://www.bitchute.com/video/gLJPyFi5Q1jx/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
11月9:スイスで国民投票が！この結果が世界を動かす！https://www.bitchute.com/video/NqCSB0nuhiFi/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KxQxNFPHMf3m/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NCJ8vAypUs8m/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
11月8：世界の大渦が！国際刑事裁判所へ集団告発 https://www.bitchute.com/video/uOMVrI4noFin/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
温暖化さ◯で大儲け大展開‼️https://www.bitchute.com/video/TcABPR5JzNz6/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
オーストラリアの警官が！https://www.bitchute.com/video/rb8jbvIjfouS/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
スペインも！https://www.bitchute.com/video/10IW5VDYLe3Q/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
11月6
名前を公表して具体的に真実を話す現場のプロの勇気‼️日本でころな茶◯を言い続けて２年経過
今気付いてない人は。。
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mj4p937gtfoG/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Swq0ibT5EiYz/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LrUE1K3CxzUR/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BGKQmh5aV1kN/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
11月4
こやつらの裏をかけ＝勝てる‼️https://www.bitchute.com/video/neaP5f1YMUeV/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
11月3 一般人がしらないtrumpの活躍と使命 正義は必ず勝つ️https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h40lA9O-XO4&;list=PLurhoB-7iJYlC6ZBFvbXJupT7S8cM38mU&index=2
英語版で紹介した内容の日本語版ご紹介 https://rumble.com/vo983j-monopoly-.html
11月2日
動画で言及したように、FDA、 NIH幹部らが辞任相次ぐ＝未来の恐怖からranaway 今後は他のワク関連組織や施設や機関のスタッフらが更にrunaway続出 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fJ241R9Ckh50/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
ワク内の◯◯は５GやHA◯◯P等でいつでも復活https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mb6XytIWKtVv/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
言った通り温暖化◯ぎによる税◯を搾取‼️日本もセクシーらを何とか◯倒を‼️https://www.bitchute.com/video/pSgB9JcrsWyl/
11月1 日本でこれらの事が絶対起きないと言える人いる❓大反対し続けないと日本でも １月１３日１１時３０からは有給とってでも参加して自分の意思と権利と自由を裁判官らにも示す事が超重要‼️‼️
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U7mxSeStKIAY/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
11月1 皆さん、特に当日投票ギリギリに行かれ不正防止された方々のお陰もあり全国での不正○○はやはり実施不可でした
応援していた方々が当選👏😊 応援していたが残念結果になった方々を今後も応援し続けます‼️
10月31日に投開票された衆議院議員選挙では、閣僚経験者など与野党の大物議員が小選挙区で相次いで敗北しました。
https://mobile.twitter.com/i/events/1454891120995962881
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U7mxSeStKIAY/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
１０月３１思いっきり利益相反で信用０ F◯Aやre◯tersメンバーがワク会社の役員https://www.bitchute.com/video/p25gwFxAIMhf/
英語版は１週間前に載せたがEU議会メンバーによる記者会見の日本語版がみつかったのでご紹介
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8jjs9WM8Ku0G/
10月30
またまたEUの別メンバーが暴露‼️
"cui bono"誰のベネフィット？誰が儲かる？と言い放ち世界中で流されている‼️いえ〜い😎
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tOPzB2aoaX53/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fFDcfIBmIfti/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
world hel◯ organi◯ation: https://www.bitchute.com/video/SRbLxap9jBvL/
マッスル船長
https://twitter.com/MisakiHironob/status/1454054580283592713?s=20
ワク打ちした人から生まれる子は人間ではなくなる😱https://www.bitchute.com/video/6NHwjBPr8eFy/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
10月27
世界はこんなに‼️日本は？https://www.bitchute.com/video/s35ZZupIy9kp/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
新発見‼️今度は黒の物体がhttps://www.bitchute.com/video/s9feOpegMjQQ/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
キレイナビ 恋愛成功 https://kirei-navi.jp/wp/?p=16589
内面も外面も綺麗に https://kirei-navi.jp/wp/?p=17065
内面も外面も綺麗に２ https://kirei-navi.jp/wp/?p=17313
輝くオーラ https://kirei-navi.jp/wp/?p=18641
美しい色気 輝くオーラ BLOG http://blog.livedoor.jp/affairwindows/
twitter メイン https://twitter.com/MIWMIWMIW88
twitterサブ https://twitter.com/MIWMIWMIW88RT
ブログサークル https://blogcircle.jp/user/MIWMIW
国際ネットメディア学会 https://www.kokusainetmedia.com
美気防衛team2600万 https://peatix.com/event/1991988
船瀬さんの https://seminar20210501.peatix.com
youtubeで削除された動画 https://www.brighteon.com/channels/miwchjp
連絡先は連絡先:[email protected]
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