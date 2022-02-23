Miles Guo:Money can bring you spiritual satisfaction, and Xi has spiritually satisfied the lonely “Putin the Great” and offered to divide the world with him to fight together against the US

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2/20/2022 Miles Guo:Does anyone in Communist China truly understand the joy of wealth? Money can bring you spiritual satisfaction, and Xi has spiritually satisfied the lonely “Putin the Great” and offered to divide the world with him to fight together against the US