Amid the political turbulence, the war in Ukraine keeps going. The Russian army maintains the initiative and keeps steadily advancing on different frontlines.

On the night of November 8th, Ukrainian rear infrastructure came under a new wave of Russian strikes.

The capital of Ukraine Kiev continues coming under Russian daily attacks. Today was not an exception. Russian strikes were reported in the area of Bila Tserkva and on the outskirts of the city of Kiev.

A series of large explosions thundered in the southern city of Odessa and the surrounding region. A large fire was filmed in the area. According to preliminary reports, several targets were destroyed near the local airport and in the seaport.

Ukrainian military positions and infrastructure in the tactical rear in the east of the country are pounded by Russian artillery, drones, missiles and heavy bombs. At night, the Armed Forces of Ukraine came under Russian strikes all along the front. Russian strikes were also recorded in the Dnepropetrovsk and Zhitomir regions.

Russian drones also targeted regions in western Ukraine. Explosions thundered in the Ternopil region, where the previous Russian attacks destroyed large fuel depots and targeted logistics hubs used for the transfer of weapons from NATO to Ukraine.

In their turn, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted another wave of drone strikes in the western regions of Russia. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, at least 17 Ukrainian drones were intercepted and destroyed in four Russian regions, including in the rear region of Saratov.

Unlike the massive Russian attacks, the Ukrainian daily strikes have no effect on the ongoing hostilities and do not change the power balance on the frontlines.

Ukrainian military sources sound the alarm about the new stage of a Russian offensive in the Kursk region. Russian assault operations reportedly intensified on the northern flank in the areas of Malaya Loknya and Daryino. Russian attacks were even reported in Sudzha. So far, some tactical advance of the Russian troops has been confirmed, but time will show if another large-scale offensive begins. Russian assault groups are currently conducting combat reconnaissance, grinding down Ukrainian reserves with heavy fire.

Meanwhile, the front does not stop moving in the Donbass. On November 8th, the Russian Ministry of Defense officially confirmed control of the village of Kremennaya Balka. The Ukrainian garrison there slowed down a further Russian assault north of Kurakhovo.

South of Kurakhovo, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fail to stop Russian advances in different directions. The Russian units have largely expanded their zone of control. They do not stop attacking, they regroup their forces and repel Ukrainian counterattacks, forcing the enemy to retreat.

Mirrored - South Front





