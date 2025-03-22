BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EMF Training Discussion - Beyond Qigong with Francesco & Sarah
Francesco Garripoli
Francesco GarripoliCheckmark Icon
50 views • 1 month ago

This interview explores the EMF Training, a unique workshop that offers you insights into the three key areas of our lives that create blocks and prevent us from living in peace and in our true power. Combining Francesco Garripoli's teaching in “Emotion Alchemy”, “Three Minds”, and “The Third Field”, this three-day workshop provides real-world tools that you can use in real time. The next workshop will be in Boulder, Colorado 10 - 12 April, 2025. This workshop reveals techniques that weave together Qigong movements, energy points, and visualization which you can put to use immediately to activate the Qi Effect and begin to see how you can shift from your conditioned responses into being guided by Heart resonance for real and lasting healing and transformation taking you from just surviving to truly thriving. Learn more about where the next workshop will be at CommunityAwake.org/lp-courses/

Keywords
emfenergy healingalchemyqigongtai chiemotionchi kungfrancesco garripoliwujiwuji hundun
