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Dr. John Diamond of America Unhinged Joins Resistance Chicks
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2364 views • May 24, 2022
Bringing FIRE and the POWER of God to the Resistance Chicks SHOW! Dr. John Diamond is not only a friend, but a righteous man of God. He is the host of the widely popular Brighteon.TV Program: America Unhinged Each time he has welcomed the Resistance Chicks on his program, the power of God falls because that's the atmosphere that John invites!

John is a salt of the earth man who you will find taking care of cows one minute, raising his young sons the next, and hosting American Unhinged Mon-Fri each week at 9:00 AM ET. He's the founder and director of Peacemakers Outreach- and holds a masters degree in theology and a doctorate in Christian education. In January of 2013 he created the first American Citizenship school which led to the forming of the American Christian Leadership Alliance. He is a nationally recognized teacher, motivational speaker, author, theologian and Christian apologist. He is the author of An Appeal to Heaven: a Cry for Divine Justice, Fighting the Next American Revolution and Unifying the Body of Christ. He also has a free e-book Want to Save America which we highly recommend! You don't want to miss tonight's show which is sure to shake heaven and leave you excited, anointed and empowered! Read More:
https://www.resistancechicks.com/live-dr-john-diamond-of-america-unhinged-joins-resistance-chicks/

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Shop the BrighteonStore.com TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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