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RT News - July 21 2026 2PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
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July 21, 2026

rt.com


Breaking news this hour. Kishinau stirs up a diplomatic storm with Moscow after Moldovan authorities resort to force against Russian diplomats. The Israeli army opens fire in the vicinity of areas that were transferred to Lebanon according to a US-brokered agreement. Beirut warns it could derail the peace process. That's as Donald Trump is set to meet with the Lebanese leader. The Ukrainian human rights commissioner suddenly voices concern about violent mobilisation in the country - four years after conscription officers started grabbing men off the streets, and sending them to war. It appears West Jerusalem is having a change of heart, even after it initially started the Iran war, and is now allowing the US do all the dirty work.


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