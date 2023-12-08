Deep Thoughts on Democracy
7 views
•
Published 15 hours ago
•
Uncovering facts about democracy that you might be unaware of.
Keywords
politicschristrulersfascismintelligencedemocracyvotingleadershippopular votekingsherd mentalityemperorsdictatorsconfuciusthe massespopular opinionthe zeitgeistmajority rulegifted menthe average men
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos