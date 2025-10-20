"If you were looking for a hill to die on, it might as well be this one."



Neil Oliver on the UK government's imminent attempt to impose mandatory digital ID.



"BritCard makes possible the tracking of your movements, what you post online, what protests you might attend, how you spend your money... All citizens would become digitally visible to the state across every transaction."



"What happens if you refuse to comply with some or other future diktat? Will you lose access to your funds? Will you have your freedom to move curtailed?"



"If we let this happen, then all of the mechanisms for totalitarianism are handed to government, and to the transnational corporations, and unelected bureaucracies, and three-letter agencies pulling their strings."



"By means such as this, the rights our predecessors fought and died for are transformed into privileges we may or may not be granted conditional upon every aspect of our behaviour."



Source @Real Wide Awake Media

