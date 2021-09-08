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8.9.21 Patriot Streetfighter Scott McKay on "The Tipping Point" on Revolution.Radio w/ Sister Keri
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471 views • August 15, 2021
This very brave nun gives and expose on the Catholic Church in Boston and the sexual abuse and fraud as an agency run front operation and being poisoned 13 times by the Deep State. PART 1

Buy Gold, Buy Silver
https://bit.ly/PSFsilvergold

For All Things Scott McKay
https://scottmckay.us/

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Scott McKay is the host/creator of "The Tipping Point" on Revolution.Radio in Studio B on Monday's @ 8-10pm EST. He is also the creator of the Patriot Streetfighter podcast where the very first episode explaining the military operation behind the 2020 Presidential Election put him into YT censoring stardom as it went viral worldwide.

The Patriot Streetfighter warfare platform is taking shape. Check out https://scottmckay.us. We will be adding an email list so all will get notifications to upcoming online events. More coming soon.

Donate to the Patriot Steetfighter Mission & Upcoming National Tour @ ScottMcKay.us OR https://bit.ly/patriotsriseup

ScottMcKay.us for ALL Patriot Streetfighter Gear, Patriot Streetfighter Collagen Product engineered by Health Ranger & Asset Preservation thru Silver/Gold

Where to find me: Please Follow on these backup channels

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