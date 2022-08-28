Kiev Regime Continues Provocations, Threatening the World with a Nuclear Catastrophe at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. - 082822 southfront

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Read about this video here. https://southfront.org/zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-under-fire/
Also today at a few channels I found the follow messages.
Urgent message from Zaporozhye NPP channel:
"⚡️⚡️⚡️ Ukrainian special services are trying to establish contacts with ZNPP workers. Ukraine is preparing a terrorist attack against the IAEA mission to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant."