Kiev Regime Continues Provocations, Threatening the World with a Nuclear Catastrophe at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. - 082822 southfront

37 views • August 28, 2022

"⚡️⚡️⚡️ Ukrainian special services are trying to establish contacts with ZNPP workers. Ukraine is preparing a terrorist attack against the IAEA mission to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant."

Also today at a few channels I found the follow messages.

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