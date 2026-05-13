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Palisades Fire Arsonist’s Leftist Rage
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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Twelve dead. Thousands of homes destroyed. The Palisades Fire wasn't an act of nature — it was arson.


Jonathan Render Knecht ranted about Luigi Mangione, capitalism, and resentment toward the wealthy — hours before the flames started. The same anti-system fury that turned an Ivy League assassin into a celebrated "folk hero" was now fueling mass destruction.


Mainstream media and social platforms spent weeks glorifying Mangione. Memes. Fan edits. Soft-focus stories. That didn't happen in a vacuum. It fed a climate where resentment hardens into action, where targeting symbols of the system gains a romantic sheen instead of condemnation.


Early coverage blamed climate and weather. Only later did the ideological motive surface. The fire exposes how personal rage — amplified by dominant cultural signals — translates into mass destruction.


Containment is over. Questions about the forces that enabled it are only beginning.

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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

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palisadesarsonjonathanrenderknechtmangioneglorifiedivyleagueassassinfolkherotoxicantisystemfuryresentmenttoactionculturalsignalviolenceclimatesmokescreenmassdestructionenabledtwelvedeaddomesticwealthresentmentfireluigimangionememessoftfocusmurderfirenotnature
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