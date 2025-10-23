BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Banks in the UK are now tracking the carbon footprint of each purchase made by their customers
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1937 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
130 views • 3 days ago

Banks in the UK are now tracking the carbon footprint of each purchase made by their customers—from groceries to clothes—just as the government rolls out Digital ID.


What was once dismissed as a conspiracy is happening now in real time. NatWest, one of Britain’s biggest banks, has introduced a “carbon score” to rate customers’ spending habits. While others encouraged people to rent clothes instead of buying them to reduce their “carbon impact.”


A 2019 report from ARUP and C40 Cities outlined exactly where this leads: a world where people are limited to three new clothing items per year, zero meat or dairy, and one short flight—every three years.


Critics warn this dystopian system isn’t coming, it’s being built through your bank account—and it’s already here.


Will Americans wake up and fight back before it’s too late?


Watch the full episode: 👇

https://rumble.com/v70lkew-canada-homeowners-dont-own-their-homes-banks-track-carbon-scores-daily-puls.html


Keywords
ddigital idand total controlthree clothingitems per year
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy