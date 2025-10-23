Banks in the UK are now tracking the carbon footprint of each purchase made by their customers—from groceries to clothes—just as the government rolls out Digital ID.





What was once dismissed as a conspiracy is happening now in real time. NatWest, one of Britain’s biggest banks, has introduced a “carbon score” to rate customers’ spending habits. While others encouraged people to rent clothes instead of buying them to reduce their “carbon impact.”





A 2019 report from ARUP and C40 Cities outlined exactly where this leads: a world where people are limited to three new clothing items per year, zero meat or dairy, and one short flight—every three years.





Critics warn this dystopian system isn’t coming, it’s being built through your bank account—and it’s already here.





Will Americans wake up and fight back before it’s too late?





