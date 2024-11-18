BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Short-Circuit the CBDC to Protect Privacy and Financial Freedom - Catherine Austin Fitts
Counter Culture Mom
304 views • 5 months ago

Are we staring into the abyss of a future economic collapse? According to Catherine Austin Fitts - the president of Solari Report and a financial expert with global experience - she’s more worried about a “financial coup d'etat.” She explains how secret government systems are working to solidify a central banking control system with which they could manipulate digital currency, which could then be tracked and traced - and withheld from anyone for any reason. Digital currency and government-funded surveillance is part of how these globalists control the masses. “We need to reverse-engineer this coup,” Catherine says. She talks about the potential future dangers of a digital currency, how it can track every minute of our lives, and whether Americans should pull their money out of big banks.



TAKEAWAYS


Warnings against the digital identification collection of Real ID


Build and maintain a successful relationship with a great bank that’s loyal to its customers


Digital money is programmable - globalists can program it to do whatever they want and decide to block us from using our finances


Central bankers began taking control of fiscal policy in the mid-1990s



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

Cross-Border Payment video: https://bit.ly/4fsvRUr

IMF Director on Financial Inclusion video: https://bit.ly/3YQL5eP

President of MN CBDC video: https://bit.ly/3UU4GJZ

Where to Stash Your Cash video: https://bit.ly/3OadTtQ

Financial Rebellion video: https://bit.ly/3YQXaAW

Control Grid 101 video: https://bit.ly/4fARB0z

Reject Real ID - Avoid QR Codes video: https://bit.ly/40Pon9O


🔗 CONNECT WITH CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS

Website: https://home.solari.com/

X: https://x.com/solari_the

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@thesolarirepor


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Rescue 1 Global: https://rescue1global.org/counter-culture-mom-show/

Restore Patch: https://bit.ly/CCMpatch

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
privacymoneydollareconomic collapsedigitalfinancial freedomsolari reportcbdctina griffincatherine fits
