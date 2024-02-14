Create New Account
Are Vaccinated Dead People Emitting Bluetooth MAC Addresses From The Grave?
The Kokoda Kid
This video is a report from Dr. Pedro Chávez, showing how he recorded Bluetooth MAC addresses being emitted from the graves of those who passed away in 2021 - 2022. In a separate study, Dr. Chávez found that all vaccinated people emitted a MAC address, as did the unvaccinated, who took a PCR test.

NOTE: There is no connection between Dr. Pedro Chávez, Comusav, 'The Prisoner' or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

