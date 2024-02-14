Are Vaccinated Dead People Emitting Bluetooth MAC Addresses From The Grave?

This video is a report from Dr. Pedro Chávez, showing how he recorded Bluetooth MAC addresses being emitted from the graves of those who passed away in 2021 - 2022. In a separate study, Dr. Chávez found that all vaccinated people emitted a MAC address, as did the unvaccinated, who took a PCR test.
Also, visit the Orwell City website
Video Source:
Comusav - Coalición Mundial Salud Y Vida (World Health And Life Coalition)
This video Sourced From:
'The Prisoner' (Brighteon)
Closing Theme Music:
'Dark Fog' by David Fesliyan
Thumbnail & Closing Credits Compilation:
Westcombe Motion Pictures
Oxley Park, NSW
Australia 2760
MMXXIV
NOTE: There is no connection between Dr. Pedro Chávez, Comusav, 'The Prisoner' or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
