Valkyrie no Densetsu (1989, Arcade)

Valkyrie no Densetsu ("The Legend of the Valkyrie") is a platformer developed and published by Namco. It was only released in Japan. The game also came out for Turbografx-16/ PC-Engine.

Valkyrie no Densetsu is a sequel to the NES/Famicom game Valkyrie no Bouken ("The Adventure of the Valkyrie"). You play as Valkyrie or -as play 2 in co-op- a green being called Kurino Xandra. You can jump or fire shots with your sword. Destroyed enemies will leave behind coins which can be traded at a merchant's for better weapons or shields. You can find and buy weapons with larger projectiles, larger range or different patterns. You can also find and collect bubbles which can be traded for powerful magical spells with some characters.