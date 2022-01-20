X22 REPORT - Nobody Is Safe, No Deals, Desperation, Fear, When Does A Bird Sing, Combat Tactics

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Nobody Is Safe, No Deals, Desperation, Fear, When Does A Bird Sing, Combat Tactics
The [DS] is now preparing, a battle over the control information has begun. The [DS]/fake news are already positioning and getting ready to censor for the communication blackout.Trump and the patriots have all the leverage, they are leading the [DS] down the path and the [DS] took the bait. The pandemic narrative is collapsing, countries are reversing their policies. The [DS] has now moved on to trying to start a war, which means they are going back to their 16 year plan. Fear and desperation is setting in for the [DS], they are about to feel pain, no deals, nobody is safe, combat tactics are in place.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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