We have to fight - Simone Jennifer Smith LIVE 04/09/21

Are you willing to fight for what you believe in, for your rights and freedoms?



Today, on Simone Jennifer Smith LIVE, I will be speaking directly to my small to medium business owners.



You need the help. You need to know that someone out there has your back? Today, some of the information presented will either empower you to stand up, or ignite the spark of a new idea



Did you hear that many of the states in the United States of America are opening up; meanwhile, we are closing everything down?



But to start, I will be sitting down a small group of beautiful women who have found a way to keep their creative spirits alive, and provide fun, drama –filled entertainment for women here in Toronto. That’s right! The Naija Wives are stepping in to gossip a little with me. Who knows what to expect; I guess you will have to wait and see.