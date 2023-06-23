Create New Account
'Rona Jabs: I Want The Truth
Son of the Republic
Published 19 hours ago

Both Of These Things Can’t Be True

* Is a new meta-analysis on the (low) risk of myocarditis after the vax flawed and/or propaganda?

* According to renowned cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, vaccine-induced myocarditis is a big deal.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 23 June 2023

https://rumble.com/v2vxewa-i-want-the-truth-about-the-vaccine-ep.-2038-06232023.html

Keywords
cancerbig pharmajunk sciencevaccine injurypropagandadan bonginobioweaponvaxadverse eventbiowarfarelymphomajabcoronaviruscovidplandemicgain of functionboostermrnaexcess deathsmyocarditisspike proteinpeter mcculloughheart inflammationlipid nanoparticle

