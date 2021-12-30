© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
StarLink Fiv5 G RollOut 2022. Rollout moved to 1/19
Follow
1
Share
Report
56 views • December 30, 2021
Hello friend, I wanted to reach out and let you know that you are not alone. It may seem like it when family and friends do not see what you see!
I want to reassure something that you already know! I had an after life experience with Christ! And like you I want to save as many souls as possible! Pass along,mirror. Make your own content, just spread the word!
GREAT NEWS
https://youtu.be/aY_x9NiLbWg
I had an experience with our Lord Jesus Christ. It was Amazing! I was put under and woke up next to Christ! The light poured from him and was so very beautiful and Impressive! There was no shadows! His Grace Is Amazing!
I hope and have faith this message will REACH YOU. You have a time in your life to realize their is more than meets the eyes. May you have eyes to see and ears to hear! Please pass along/share/mirror and spread the good news!
This experience was 04/12/2019 . Every statement in this video is true and to my best knowledge for my personal experience. I am willing to swear in any legal statue, of any court room or church establishment. Russell S. Ott
A TESTIMONY OF RUSSELL S OTT OF OHIO. EVENT OCCURRED AT OIO ORTHOPEDIC INSTITUTE OF OHIO, LIMA OHIO 4/12/2019
ANY QUESTIONS [email protected] or ( [email protected]).
IS THERE AN AFTER LIFE
https://youtu.be/Kke6o0Krthk
Also warn of this "Circa 2025 Depopulation event " Abomination that removes the Holy Ghost from your temple so that the ac can stand
UPDATES CURRENT EVENTS, DANIEL'S WARNING 2022 THE STORM IS HERE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3mR1XGpVyCnV/
Therefore HE Sets Up The AntiChrist, Scripture Reality
https://youtu.be/dzOv0BIit6Q
This is it, rumored launch date 1/05/2022. Starlink home page says late 2022. So we will see. R.I.P CHILDREN OF MAN. MAGNETOFECTION COUPLED STARLINK. SON OF MAN, WELCOME TO THE MACHINE https://www.bitchute.com/video/KGctChAZBkFl/
UPDATES CURRENT EVENTS, DANIEL'S WARNING 2022 THE STORM IS HERE https://www.bitchute.com/video/3mR1XGpVyCnV/
I want to reassure something that you already know! I had an after life experience with Christ! And like you I want to save as many souls as possible! Pass along,mirror. Make your own content, just spread the word!
GREAT NEWS
https://youtu.be/aY_x9NiLbWg
I had an experience with our Lord Jesus Christ. It was Amazing! I was put under and woke up next to Christ! The light poured from him and was so very beautiful and Impressive! There was no shadows! His Grace Is Amazing!
I hope and have faith this message will REACH YOU. You have a time in your life to realize their is more than meets the eyes. May you have eyes to see and ears to hear! Please pass along/share/mirror and spread the good news!
This experience was 04/12/2019 . Every statement in this video is true and to my best knowledge for my personal experience. I am willing to swear in any legal statue, of any court room or church establishment. Russell S. Ott
A TESTIMONY OF RUSSELL S OTT OF OHIO. EVENT OCCURRED AT OIO ORTHOPEDIC INSTITUTE OF OHIO, LIMA OHIO 4/12/2019
ANY QUESTIONS [email protected] or ( [email protected]).
IS THERE AN AFTER LIFE
https://youtu.be/Kke6o0Krthk
Also warn of this "Circa 2025 Depopulation event " Abomination that removes the Holy Ghost from your temple so that the ac can stand
UPDATES CURRENT EVENTS, DANIEL'S WARNING 2022 THE STORM IS HERE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3mR1XGpVyCnV/
Therefore HE Sets Up The AntiChrist, Scripture Reality
https://youtu.be/dzOv0BIit6Q
This is it, rumored launch date 1/05/2022. Starlink home page says late 2022. So we will see. R.I.P CHILDREN OF MAN. MAGNETOFECTION COUPLED STARLINK. SON OF MAN, WELCOME TO THE MACHINE https://www.bitchute.com/video/KGctChAZBkFl/
UPDATES CURRENT EVENTS, DANIEL'S WARNING 2022 THE STORM IS HERE https://www.bitchute.com/video/3mR1XGpVyCnV/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.