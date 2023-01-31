X22 REPORT Ep. 2985b - [DS] Covering Up Bioweapons Production, Trump Sends Message, Optics Are Important

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2985b - Jan. 30, 2023

[DS] Covering Up Bioweapons Production, Trump Sends Message, Optics Are ImportantThe [DS] is in the process of covering up all their crimes. They have put block on certain information that they don't want released. Trump is now battling against the RINO's. The [DS] is in trouble, the more they cover up their crimes the worse it's going to get for them. The patriots are exposing it all and the people are seeing it all one drip at a time.

