X22 REPORT Ep. 2985b - [DS] Covering Up Bioweapons Production, Trump Sends Message, Optics Are Important
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2985b - Jan. 30, 2023

[DS] Covering Up Bioweapons Production, Trump Sends Message, Optics Are ImportantThe [DS] is in the process of covering up all their crimes. They have put block on certain information that they don't want released. Trump is now battling against the RINO's. The [DS] is in trouble, the more they cover up their crimes the worse it's going to get for them. The patriots are exposing it all and the people are seeing it all one drip at a time. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation

