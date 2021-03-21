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Confusion in Religious circles
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1 view • March 21, 2021
This video explores the widespread confusion that exists within religious circles over the question: what do we need to do to be saved? It shows simply and confidently what it takes to have eternal life, and what it takes to be a Christian. The video asks some important questions, like: Have you heard the real gospel? Who should we believe? Is your faith in an organisation? Or is your faith in Jesus? Have you asked yourself: what did Jesus say about how to inherit eternal life? This is a video for people who want to just listen to Jesus!
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