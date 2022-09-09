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WARNING Never Take IODINE WITHOUT SELENIUM!
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
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164 views • September 09, 2022

Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5%:http://www.sacredpurity.com/iodine.html


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


USA, UK & Worldwide Suppliers For L-Selenomethionine Are Linked Below:

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The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol With Co Factors - V2.0 - https://bit.ly/3Bcc225


WARNING Never Take IODINE WITHOUT SELENIUM!


A lot of people who become aware of Iodine supplementation tend to not actually know how to take it safely and correctly, I have seen it time and time again where people take it without the co parent nutrient known as selenium.


This is very dangerous for a few reasons that I got into full detail in, in this video, so you can become aware of why you must always take Iodine alongside selenium, I also talk about why nascent iodine is useless in comparison to Lugols Iodine and much more in this video.


I recommend this video to anyone who has ever taken Iodine without selenium, people who are currently taking Iodine without selenium, and people who are considering embarking on an Iodine supplementation journey.


My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil


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