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광야의 소리 6,971(시대읽기)오순절특집(회개에 대하여)Rev_16:11 아픈 것과 종기로 인하여 하늘의 하나님을 훼방하고 저희 행위를 회개치 아니하더라
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Rev_9:21 또 그 살인과 복술과 음행과 도적질을 회개치 아니하더라
Rev_16:9 사람들이 크게 태움에 태워진지라 이 재앙들을 행하는 권세를 가지신 하나님의 이름을 훼방하며 또 회개하여 영광을 주께 돌리지 아니하더라
Rev_16:11 아픈 것과 종기로 인하여 하늘의 하나님을 훼방하고 저희 행위를 회개치 아니하더라
56 verses found
Rev_16:9 사람들이 크게 태움에 태워진지라 이 재앙들을 행하는 권세를 가지신 하나님의 이름을 훼방하며 또 회개하여 영광을 주께 돌리지 아니하더라
Rev_16:11 아픈 것과 종기로 인하여 하늘의 하나님을 훼방하고 저희 행위를 회개치 아니하더라
56 verses found
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