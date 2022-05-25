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Zionism & Armageddon
Auriga Books
Auriga Books
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452 views • May 25, 2022
Jewish Zionism in Israel has brought instability to the Middle East that threatens to bring about World War III/Armageddon. 

Recorded May 25, 2022

“The International Jew” by Henry Ford (1920) @ https://educate-yourself.org/cn/The-International-Jew-Vols1-4-Henry-Ford-645pages.pdf

“Truth will prevail if its proponents are as ruthless as the enemy.” ~ Adolf Hitler

Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860). She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.

Pen name: Tina Foster (Author of “Plastic Macca: The Secret Death of Beatle Paul McCartney” and “The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor Replacement”)

Web: cynthiahodges.com  
Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com
Keywords
biblecommunismsocialismisraeljewishjewspalestinewarnwonew world orderzionismluciferianjudaismmarxismzionjewarmageddonluciferworld warkhazarkhazariaprophecy propaganda
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