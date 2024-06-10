Mass Vaccination and FIREFIGHTER deaths - Part 10

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Fire fighters and EMT continue to drop like flies since the experimental covid bioweapon was forced on the population.
There is a massive cover up going on.
This can only be described as GENOCIDE!
Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/