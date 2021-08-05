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Words From The Lord: "The Sleeping Church" - "I Am That I Am" - "A TIME TO SHINE"!!! - "DO YOU FEEL IT??! SOMETHING BIG IS COMING!!" - "THE KING IS TRULY COMING!!" - "THE TWO WITNESSES REVEALED"!!
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193 views • August 05, 2021
Dream: The Need For True Ministry In The Sleeping Church - Susan
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/dream-the-need-for-true-ministry-in-the-sleeping-church-susan
"Hayah"....I Am that I Am - Jennifer
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/hayah-i-am-that-i-am-jennifer
I Am that I Am - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/I_Am_that_I_Am
TIME TO SHINE – Lynne Johnson
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/time-to-shine-lynne-johnson
Do You Feel It? – Cherrie Archer
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/do-you-feel-it-cherrie-archer
NO MORE TIME FOR GAMES – Teri Hennessey
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/no-more-time-for-games-teri-hennessey
Towers, Trains and Chains - Brace Yourself Dreams
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V1W4FF846s0
The King is truly coming !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsKxsi1zYn4
THE ENEMY STRIKES, DESTRUCTION AND THE TWO WITNESSES REVEALED
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GLNcg0udzzo
(Prophetic Word) "IT WILL HAPPEN IMMEDIATELY"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DKRtyFnor_Y
GET READY! NOW THEY WANT TO STARVE YOU AND TAKE YOUR FOOD!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=imJmxrvPee8
______________________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/dream-the-need-for-true-ministry-in-the-sleeping-church-susan
"Hayah"....I Am that I Am - Jennifer
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/hayah-i-am-that-i-am-jennifer
I Am that I Am - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/I_Am_that_I_Am
TIME TO SHINE – Lynne Johnson
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/time-to-shine-lynne-johnson
Do You Feel It? – Cherrie Archer
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/do-you-feel-it-cherrie-archer
NO MORE TIME FOR GAMES – Teri Hennessey
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/no-more-time-for-games-teri-hennessey
Towers, Trains and Chains - Brace Yourself Dreams
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V1W4FF846s0
The King is truly coming !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsKxsi1zYn4
THE ENEMY STRIKES, DESTRUCTION AND THE TWO WITNESSES REVEALED
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GLNcg0udzzo
(Prophetic Word) "IT WILL HAPPEN IMMEDIATELY"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DKRtyFnor_Y
GET READY! NOW THEY WANT TO STARVE YOU AND TAKE YOUR FOOD!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=imJmxrvPee8
______________________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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