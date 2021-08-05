BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Words From The Lord: "The Sleeping Church" - "I Am That I Am" - "A TIME TO SHINE"!!! - "DO YOU FEEL IT??! SOMETHING BIG IS COMING!!" - "THE KING IS TRULY COMING!!" - "THE TWO WITNESSES REVEALED"!!
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
902 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
193 views • August 05, 2021
Dream: The Need For True Ministry In The Sleeping Church - Susan
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/dream-the-need-for-true-ministry-in-the-sleeping-church-susan

"Hayah"....I Am that I Am - Jennifer
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/hayah-i-am-that-i-am-jennifer

I Am that I Am - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/I_Am_that_I_Am

TIME TO SHINE – Lynne Johnson
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/time-to-shine-lynne-johnson

Do You Feel It? – Cherrie Archer
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/do-you-feel-it-cherrie-archer

NO MORE TIME FOR GAMES – Teri Hennessey
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/no-more-time-for-games-teri-hennessey

Towers, Trains and Chains - Brace Yourself Dreams
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V1W4FF846s0

The King is truly coming !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsKxsi1zYn4

THE ENEMY STRIKES, DESTRUCTION AND THE TWO WITNESSES REVEALED
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GLNcg0udzzo

(Prophetic Word) "IT WILL HAPPEN IMMEDIATELY"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DKRtyFnor_Y

GET READY! NOW THEY WANT TO STARVE YOU AND TAKE YOUR FOOD!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=imJmxrvPee8
______________________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB

TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
Keywords
fatherholy spiritjesus christfirst fruitssonamericas destructionjesus is comingteam jesusliving stonessecond rounders
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
RFK Jr. Just Told Us Who He Really Is: A Genocide Apologist Running HHS

RFK Jr. Just Told Us Who He Really Is: A Genocide Apologist Running HHS

Mike Adams
U.S. officials probe Russian lab death amid questions about bioweapons history

U.S. officials probe Russian lab death amid questions about bioweapons history

Belle Carter
Ukrainian lawmaker added to controversial &#8220;enemy&#8221; database after calling for peace with Russia

Ukrainian lawmaker added to controversial “enemy” database after calling for peace with Russia

Willow Tohi
Time to Quit: WHO Says No Level of Alcohol Consumption Is Safe

Time to Quit: WHO Says No Level of Alcohol Consumption Is Safe

Zoey Sky
Beyond the salt shaker: Why pink Himalayan salt deserves a permanent spot in your prepper pantry

Beyond the salt shaker: Why pink Himalayan salt deserves a permanent spot in your prepper pantry

HRS Editors
Bill Aims to Stop U.S. Lawmakers From Betting on Their Own Elections Ahead of Midterms

Bill Aims to Stop U.S. Lawmakers From Betting on Their Own Elections Ahead of Midterms

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy