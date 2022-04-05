Corona-measures: Lawsuit for genocide filed in The Hague | 02-Apr-2022



Corona-measures: Lawsuit for genocide filed in The Hague

A female lawyer and seven other prosecutors accuse 16 high-ranking elites, such as Bill and Melinda Gates, Anthony Fauci and Peter Daszak, of genocide. In a stunning indictment to the International Court of Justice in The Hague, they accuse them of numerous violations of the Nuremberg Code and various crimes against humanity.



Although it is hardly noticed by the peoples of the world, the first international criminal trial against the responsible individuals and string pullers of the Corona Pandemic has started. A British group around former Pfizer Vice-President Dr. Michael Yeadon has filed a lawsuit against high-ranking and well-known elites at the International Criminal Court in The Hague. Among other things, they are accused of “crimes against humanity,” violations of the Nuremberg Code, war crimes and “crimes of aggression” in the United Kingdom and other countries as well. The action was received on December 6th, 2021. The plaintiffs exhort the International Criminal Court with “the utmost urgency” to “halt the introduction of COVID vaccinations, the introduction of unlawful vaccination ID-cards, and all other forms of illegal warfare [...] against the people of the United Kingdom.” The group presents evidence that COVID-19 “vaccines” are in fact experimental gene therapies. They claim that these “vaccines” have led to massive side effects and deaths. The plaintiffs pointed out that “some scientific journals block the publication of studies demonstrating the efficacy of drugs such as Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine.” They claim that “the suppression of safe and effective alternative treatments for Covid-19 is equivalent to murder and warrants a full court investigation.” Moreover, according to the plaintiffs, all of the harmful consequences of the “vaccines” and the lockdown measures meet the criteria for genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes against the people of the United Kingdom. And that's because the accused “members of the British government and world leaders [...] have both knowledge and intent regarding these [...] crimes.” The plaintiffs call it “deliberate attempts to depopulate and destabilize society.” They said that this is part of a globally coordinated plan to stabilize wealth and power in the hands of a few. Also cited are Vera Sharav and other Holocaust survivors who have drawn “clear parallels between the Covid restrictions and the beginning of the Holocaust.” In an open letter, they had called on medical regulators to “immediately stop this ungodly medical experiment on humanity,” which they said violates the Nuremberg Code. They even claim that “another holocaust on a larger scale is taking place right before our eyes.” The following people were charged: Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of NIAID (US. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases) Dr. Peter Daszak, President of the EcoHealth Alliance Bill Gates Melinda Gates Albert Bourla, Chairman of Pfizer Stéphane Bancel, Chairman of Moderna Pascal Soriot, Chairman of AstraZeneca Alex Gorsky, Chairman of Johnson & Johnson Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, CEO (chief executive officer) of the WHO Boris Johnson, Prime minister of the United Kingdom Christopher Whitty, Chief Medical Adviser to the UK Government Matthew Hancock, former British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care June Raine, British CEO of Medicines and Healthcare products Dr. Rajiv Shah, President of the Rockefeller Foundation Klaus Schwab, President of the World Economic Forum







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