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Ty Bollinger on the Growing Crisis Resulting from COVID-19 Injections
Vaccine Choice Canada
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101 views • November 22, 2021
Highly respected Ty and Charlene Bollinger - creators of The Truth About Cancer and The Truth About Vaccines documentaries - are devoted Christians, parents, health freedom experts and researchers. They work tirelessly to share the truth about true health and healing.

The Truth About Cancer: https://thetruthaboutcancer.com/
The Truth About Vaccines: https://thetruthaboutvaccines.com/

Haelen 951 Supplement that Ty referred to during interview: https://haelan951.com/

*****************************
To Support our Educational and Outreach Work and stay informed, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Federal Employees: Are you being coerced with vaccine mandates? https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/in-the-news/vaccine-mandate-coercion-federal-employees/

Check out VCC's NEW 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates

Please share our NEW Vaccine Regret link with your loved ones/colleagues/health care providers - everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/

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https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/

Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy