America to Attack Russia 05/31/2024
The Prophecy Club
Published Yesterday

Today is all about War. War between Russia and America. Russia has moved eleven nuclear submarines into the Atlantic Ocean. Putin has warned his citizens to “work as if you are on the frontline, as if you are mobilized for war”. We also see that Russia will interpret the arrival of F-16’s in Ukraine as a “Nuclear Attack”.

russiawarnuclear warprophecy clubf-16stan johnsonnuclear submarinesprophecy with stan

