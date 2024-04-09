Blindspot 105 - Israeli AI Assassination System: Autopilot’s Disease…Russian forces on Golan Heights while more SADC forces die in DRC
Buiteboer // From Bunker 42
8/4/24
In this edition we cover a whole shopping list of Blindspots that hide in plain sight!
- The state of the Gaza genocide - in numbers
- +972 Magazine expose - Israel’s AI assassination system
- Russian Military Police deploy on Golan Heights
- The posthuman and a 21st century disorder - Autopilot’s Disease
- Scott Ritter on the collapsing Ukrainian Defence
- More SADC forces die in the DRC
- Found on the interweb: Russian 3x3 wheel drive motorbike
Update on Bunker 42 vegetable project
Brighteon announcement
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.