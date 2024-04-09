Create New Account
Blindspot
Published 15 hours ago

Blindspot 105 - Israeli AI Assassination System: Autopilot’s Disease…Russian forces on Golan Heights while more SADC forces die in DRC


Buiteboer // From Bunker 42

www.buiteboer.co.za

8/4/24

In this edition we cover a whole shopping list of Blindspots that hide in plain sight! 


  • The state of the Gaza genocide - in numbers
  • +972 Magazine expose - Israel’s AI assassination system
  • Russian Military Police deploy on Golan Heights
  • The posthuman and a 21st century disorder - Autopilot’s Disease
  • Scott Ritter on the collapsing Ukrainian Defence
  • More SADC forces die in the DRC
  • Found on the interweb: Russian 3x3 wheel drive motorbike

Update on Bunker 42 vegetable project

Brighteon announcement


Keywords
genocidegazaai weaponspost humanismyoval noah hararidrc war

