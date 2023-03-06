https://gettr.com/post/p2alhpm3899
【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Zion interviews Bill Still, writer and filmmaker: The world power structure basically is a triad at this point with the United States, Russia and China vying for world power. Since China and Russia share a 2000-mile-long border, Russia has been forced into China's arms. Leftists want to push Russia into China's arms, because that will be the death of the United States.
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 Zion战友采访作家、制片人比尔·斯蒂尔: 目前世界权力格局基本上是美国、俄罗斯和中共国相互争夺世界权力而形成的三位一体。鉴于中俄邻接边界达2000英里，俄罗斯不得不对中共国投怀送抱。左派人士想把俄罗斯推入中共国怀抱，从而让美国走向灭亡。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.