© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jean-Bernard Fourtillan au Défi de la vérité
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • December 24, 2020
24 déc. 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J6DE0yREIFc
France-Soir : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0AuOxCr9TZ0TtEgL1zpIgA
Le professeur de pharmacologie, après l'émoi causé par son internement forcé, répond aux questions de Richard Boutry.
Retrouvez l'article complet sur :
https://www.francesoir.fr/opinions-entretiens/le-defi-de-la-verite-jean-bernard-fourtillan
Vous pouvez aussi retrouver l'ordonnance d'expertise ci-après
http://www.verite-covid19.fr/docs/Plainte_et_accusation.pdf
France-Soir : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0AuOxCr9TZ0TtEgL1zpIgA
Le professeur de pharmacologie, après l'émoi causé par son internement forcé, répond aux questions de Richard Boutry.
Retrouvez l'article complet sur :
https://www.francesoir.fr/opinions-entretiens/le-defi-de-la-verite-jean-bernard-fourtillan
Vous pouvez aussi retrouver l'ordonnance d'expertise ci-après
http://www.verite-covid19.fr/docs/Plainte_et_accusation.pdf
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.