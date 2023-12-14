Election Confidence Crashes
21 views
•
Published 21 hours ago
•
Blue Steal: it’s more widespread than we realized.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (13 December 2023)
Keywords
jesse watterselection riggingvoter fraudelection interferenceelection meddlingvote fraudvoter idelection fraudelection theftrigged electionballot stuffingballot harvestingvote by mailabsentee ballotmail-in ballotmail-in votingelection integrityabsentee votingballot fraudstolen electioncheat by mailelection securityblue stealballot muleelection transparency
