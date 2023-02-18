Create New Account
WORKS of OBEDIENCE. Is FAITH DEAD without OBEDIENCE to God? "Whosoever HEARS these sayings of mine, and DOES them, I will liken him unto a WISE man, which built his house on a ROCK:" Matt. 7:24
Faithful Lamb
Published Yesterday

Works of Obedience. Faith and Works. Works of good deeds, or works of obedience, or both? Obedience is obeying God, which is not merely saying, "Lord, Lord." Matthew 7:22 "Many will say to me in that day, Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in thy name? and in thy name have cast out devils? and in thy name done many wonderful works?"

