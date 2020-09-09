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Η πραγματικότητα για τα τεστ PCR - Η περίπτωση της Ελλάδας
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595 views • September 09, 2020
Ο Γερμανός γιατρός Bodo Schiffmann αναλύει το πώς λειτουργούν τα τεστ PCR, και τι ακριβώς συμβαίνει με τα στατιστικά των μαζικών ελέγχων με αυτά τα τεστ, για τη διάγνωση της λοίμωξης COVID-19. Τα στατιστικά στοιχεία της Ελλάδας, που αναλύονται σε αυτό το βίντεο, όπως και των άλλων χωρών, φανερώνουν την προσπάθεια να συντηρηθεί το κλίμα πανδημίας, μέσω του εντοπισμού "κρουσμάτων" δηλαδή ανθρώπων που βρέθηκαν θετικοί στο τεστ PCR και όχι ασθενών ή νεκρών λόγω του SARS-COV-2.
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