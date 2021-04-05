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How To Deal With Canadian Police & Health Inspector - Pastor Calls Them Nazis & Sends Them Away After Interruption During Passover Services. WE ALL SHOULD RISE!
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42 views • April 05, 2021
For those that haven't seen this yet. Pastor Artur Pawłowski, originally from Poland, Took Action & Sends Cops Away In Shame, Calling Them Gestapo Nazi’s.
This is a shared and mirrored video uploaded by, Artur PawlowskiTV on YouTube.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mJazwy-DQRA&;t=3s
Alberta Police attempt to shut down service during Passover. This is Pastor Artur Pawlowski who has had a taste of tyrannical governments growing up and has been fighting back since last year to keep his church open and feeding the homeless.
The following info from, Artur PawlowskiTV
Please Subscribe to Our Channel! More videos coming!!! Become part of the Harvest!
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Please join us! Please help! Please Support this ministry with your prayers and your finances!
www.streetchurch.ca
www.marchforjesus.ca
https://www.facebook.com/arturpcanada
https://www.facebook.com/thechurchcav...
My name is Cynthia and I've started this channel to provide access to other's information and to spread their messages so the truth may get out to more people. These are usually videos that I feel are important messages that I'm also interested in knowing about or just want to share. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, and come to your own conclusions.
This is a shared and mirrored video uploaded by, Artur PawlowskiTV on YouTube.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mJazwy-DQRA&;t=3s
Alberta Police attempt to shut down service during Passover. This is Pastor Artur Pawlowski who has had a taste of tyrannical governments growing up and has been fighting back since last year to keep his church open and feeding the homeless.
The following info from, Artur PawlowskiTV
Please Subscribe to Our Channel! More videos coming!!! Become part of the Harvest!
Contact us at [email protected]
Please join us! Please help! Please Support this ministry with your prayers and your finances!
www.streetchurch.ca
www.marchforjesus.ca
https://www.facebook.com/arturpcanada
https://www.facebook.com/thechurchcav...
My name is Cynthia and I've started this channel to provide access to other's information and to spread their messages so the truth may get out to more people. These are usually videos that I feel are important messages that I'm also interested in knowing about or just want to share. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, and come to your own conclusions.
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