This upbeat sea shanty in a major key opens with a robust male vocal ensemble, alternating between unison and lively harmonies, Accordion leads with bright melodic lines, banjo strums rhythmically with melodic fills, and bass guitar anchors a simple walking groove, Tambourine and bass drum drive clear, emphatic downbeats, Verses build energy; choruses feature dynamic call-and-response, The mix is clean, letting each timbre and vocal flourish shine through in a tightly balanced arrangement

[Chorus]

What will we do with the drunken sailor?

What will we do with the drunken sailor?

What will we do with the drunken sailor?

Early in the morning?



[Chorus]

Way, hey, and up she rises!

Way, hey, and up she rises!

Way, hey, and up she rises!

Early in the morning!



[Verse 1]

Shave his belly with a rusty razor

Shave his belly with a rusty razor

Shave his belly with a rusty razor

Early in the morning!



[Chorus]

Way, hey, and up she rises!

Way, hey, and up she rises!

Way, hey, and up she rises!

Early in the morning!



[Verse 2]

Put him in a longboat 'til he's sober

Put him in a longboat 'til he's sober

Put him in a longboat 'til he's sober

Early in the morning!



[Chorus]

Way, hey, and up she rises!

Way, hey, and up she rises!

Way, hey, and up she rises!

Early in the morning!



[Verse 3]

Stick him in the scupper with a hosepipe on him

Stick him in the scupper with a hosepipe on him

Stick him in the scupper with a hosepipe on him

Early in the morning!



[Chorus]

Way, hey, and up she rises!

Way, hey, and up she rises!

Way, hey, and up she rises!

Early in the morning!



[Verse 4]

Put him in the bed with the captain's daughter

Put him in the bed with the captain's daughter

Put him in the bed with the captain's daughter

Early in the morning!



[Chorus]

Way, hey, and up she rises!

Way, hey, and up she rises!

Way, hey, and up she rises!

Early in the morning!



[Chorus]

That's what we'll do with the drunken sailor!

That's what we'll do with the drunken sailor!

That's what we'll do with the drunken sailor!

Early in the morning!



[Chorus]

Way, hey, and up she rises!

Way, hey, and up she rises!

Way, hey, and up she rises!

Early in the morning!



[Outro]

Way, hey, and up she rises!

Way, hey, and up she rises!

Way, hey, and up she rises!

Early in the morning!

