🎵Drunken Sailor
wolfburg
wolfburg
35 views • 4 days ago

This upbeat sea shanty in a major key opens with a robust male vocal ensemble, alternating between unison and lively harmonies, Accordion leads with bright melodic lines, banjo strums rhythmically with melodic fills, and bass guitar anchors a simple walking groove, Tambourine and bass drum drive clear, emphatic downbeats, Verses build energy; choruses feature dynamic call-and-response, The mix is clean, letting each timbre and vocal flourish shine through in a tightly balanced arrangement

[Chorus]
What will we do with the drunken sailor?
What will we do with the drunken sailor?
What will we do with the drunken sailor?
Early in the morning?

[Chorus]
Way, hey, and up she rises!
Way, hey, and up she rises!
Way, hey, and up she rises!
Early in the morning!

[Verse 1]
Shave his belly with a rusty razor
Shave his belly with a rusty razor
Shave his belly with a rusty razor
Early in the morning!

[Chorus]
Way, hey, and up she rises!
Way, hey, and up she rises!
Way, hey, and up she rises!
Early in the morning!

[Verse 2]
Put him in a longboat 'til he's sober
Put him in a longboat 'til he's sober
Put him in a longboat 'til he's sober
Early in the morning!

[Chorus]
Way, hey, and up she rises!
Way, hey, and up she rises!
Way, hey, and up she rises!
Early in the morning!

[Verse 3]
Stick him in the scupper with a hosepipe on him
Stick him in the scupper with a hosepipe on him
Stick him in the scupper with a hosepipe on him
Early in the morning!

[Chorus]
Way, hey, and up she rises!
Way, hey, and up she rises!
Way, hey, and up she rises!
Early in the morning!

[Verse 4]
Put him in the bed with the captain's daughter
Put him in the bed with the captain's daughter
Put him in the bed with the captain's daughter
Early in the morning!

[Chorus]
Way, hey, and up she rises!
Way, hey, and up she rises!
Way, hey, and up she rises!
Early in the morning!

[Chorus]
That's what we'll do with the drunken sailor!
That's what we'll do with the drunken sailor!
That's what we'll do with the drunken sailor!
Early in the morning!

[Chorus]
Way, hey, and up she rises!
Way, hey, and up she rises!
Way, hey, and up she rises!
Early in the morning!

[Outro]
Way, hey, and up she rises!
Way, hey, and up she rises!
Way, hey, and up she rises!
Early in the morning!

this upbeat sea shanty in a major key opens with a robust male vocal ensemblealternating between unison and lively harmoniesaccordion leads with bright melodic linesbanjo strums rhythmically with melodic fillsand bass guitar anchors a simple walking groovetambourine and bass drum drive clearemphatic downbeats
