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Omega Times Public Meeting - United City Church
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334 views • June 27, 2021
Video from talks held on 21-06-2021 Peter covering current medical tyranny and how we got to the point of society being programmed. Brian Hay also covers evidence of the current plot against humanity and how it is all planned.
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