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Die Verleumdung - Die Wahrheit über den Antisemitismus
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45 views • August 31, 2019
Der israelische Filmemacher Yoav Shamir begleitet eine Gruppe Jugendlicher Israelis auf eine Bildungsreise zu den Holocaust Gedenkstätten in Polen, wo diese konditioniert werden, sich durch den Rest der Menschheit bedroht zu fühlen. Er verknüpft das mit Recherchen über andere zionistische Organisationen und deren Politik, die sich des Themas annehmen, als auch Personen, die deren Sichtweise nicht teilen, wie etwa Professor Norman Finkelstein.
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