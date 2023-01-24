Multiple Top Ukrainian Officials Step Down Amid Corruption Scandals
Multiple top Ukrainian officials resigned or were dismissed on Tuesday.
Deputy Defense Minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov, who was accused of overseeing food purchases for troops at inflated prices; Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksiy Symonenko, who reportedly borrowed a Kyiv businessman’s car to take a vacation in December; and President's Office Deputy Head Kyrylo Tymoshenko, who was accused of using an SUV donated for humanitarian use as his personal vehicle, all left their posts.
Source
https://meduza.io/en/news/2023/01/24/multiple-top-ukrainian-officials-step-down-amid-corruption-scandals?utm_source=ground.news&utm_medium=referral
