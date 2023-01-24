Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Multiple Top Ukrainian Officials Step Down Amid Corruption Scandals
32 views
channel image
Puretrauma357
Published Yesterday |

Multiple Top Ukrainian Officials Step Down Amid Corruption Scandals


Multiple top Ukrainian officials resigned or were dismissed on Tuesday.


Deputy Defense Minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov, who was accused of overseeing food purchases for troops at inflated prices; Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksiy Symonenko, who reportedly borrowed a Kyiv businessman’s car to take a vacation in December; and President's Office Deputy Head Kyrylo Tymoshenko, who was accused of using an SUV donated for humanitarian use as his personal vehicle, all left their posts.


🔗 Source

https://meduza.io/en/news/2023/01/24/multiple-top-ukrainian-officials-step-down-amid-corruption-scandals?utm_source=ground.news&utm_medium=referral

Keywords
corruptionmultipletopscandalsukrainianofficials step down amid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket