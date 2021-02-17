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Alien Takeover
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315 views • February 17, 2021
We are being controlled by alien outer forces. Masks on us are to keep them healthy as they control our planet and reside in Washington DC protected by traitors. 5G is the technology they will use to whip us into slavery.
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