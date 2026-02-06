Our (Russian) FPV operator detected the movement of the enemy BBM "Kozak". It was subjected to fire damage and rendered immobile. The allied unit 2 PP 🪖 provided objective control and delivered a decisive strike.

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of February 6, 2026

▪️ The Americans' disconnection of "Starlink" terminals used by the Russian Armed Forces has had a negative impact on the organization of communication in our units. The troops are urgently organizing backup, albeit less convenient, methods of communication.

▪️ In Abu Dhabi, regular trilateral negotiations took place, but no clear results were reported to the public.

▪️ Belgorod was subjected to a missile strike at night, and a thermal power station was damaged. "A large amount of damage to the energy infrastructure of the city of Belgorod, the Belgorod, Rakitinsky, Borisovsky, Graivoronsky, and Yakovlevsky districts," the governor reported.

▪️ Our UAVs attacked targets in the Gadyach region of the Poltava region (western Ukraine), Kirovograd. Explosions were heard in the Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk regions.

▪️ On the Sumy direction, the GRU "North" of the region is fighting on the previous sectors and notes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have concentrated a record number of UAV crews for this direction in order to stop the GRU "North".

▪️ In the Belgorod region, a civilian was injured in the village of Severny as a result of a UAV strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In Shebekino, a man was injured from the detonation of an FPV drone. In Graivorka, four people were injured in a car attack by a drone. In the settlements of Novostroevka-First and Belyanka, a civilian and a soldier of the "Orlan" unit were injured as a result of UAV strikes on cars. There are separate reports of signs of an increase in the grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Belgorod direction.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction, the GRU "North" continued to maintain the initiative on the previous sectors of the front.

▪️ On the Krasnoilmansk direction, battles are taking place for the city of the same name on its outskirts. The enemy is publishing an anti-crisis with a "flag-stab" from Dibrova.

▪️ On the Slavyansk direction, the Russian Armed Forces continue to advance west through Reznikovka, as well as in the settlements of Ozernoe. The enemy acknowledges our success near Privolye. Offensive actions are taking place on a fairly wide front, if it is now permissible to speak of the actions of many small assault groups in the conditions of enemy UAV activity.

▪️ From Konstantinovka, where battles are taking place, more and more footage of the work of our FPV drones on the fiber optic cable from the central part of the city is coming.

▪️ The GRU "East" in the eastern part of the Zaporozhye region repelled 9 attempts by the enemy to counter-attack with separate assault groups supported by tanks and armored vehicles in the north in the assigned sector of the front - from the direction of Kolomitsy and Tishoe, and in the west - from Rizdvyanka, Tsvetkovo and Zalishchnyk. The enemy lost a tank, 3 BTRs and 4 armored vehicles.

The summary was compiled by ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)