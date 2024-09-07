Shop Local, to Stave Off the Chronic Disease Epidemic

Please support our Sponsors!

If Trump holds to his promise next year (unlike last time), RFK will be disgorging from the bureaucracies the corporations' regulatory capture that’s largely responsible for chronic disease - the real epidemic – which has exploded from 10% of Americans in 1990 to over 60% in 2017. In addition to what RFK will do, the more important question is what can YOU do?

For one, you can elect local politicians who will support RFK’s mission. You can also be more discerning about the food you buy, by learning ingredients and toxins, and by patronizing local farmers who've pledged to regenerative practices and buying from village markets.

Some Americans already have delivery from local, organic farms, or become regular customers at kiosks manned by trusted, local growers. Some supermarket chains even have sections now for local produce. Is there an app that can make this process easier?

We’re glad you asked! This week, Karl Wilson will update us on the capability of his app solution to grow the market for local food purchases. How it can increase farmers markets… and their use by our communities. Does it encourage better farming practices and healthier behavior by the rest of us? Is it really a key to victory over the chronic disease epidemic?

Karl will give a demo on how you can use the app to grow (pun intended) YOUR local market and find conscientious farmers near you or help your own organic business grow… organically!