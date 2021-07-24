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1922 Pharaoh’s Curse is Back with Vengeance… 22/22 – Coincidence or Fate? [23.07.2021]
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111 views • July 24, 2021
Among some of the population that the infamous pharaohs' curse, which supposedly dates back to Howard Carter's discovery of the tomb of Tutankhamun in 1922, has returned. Some believe the renewal of the curse has been caused by the plan to move 22 royal mummies from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir to a permanent exhibition space in the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization.
1,124 views Premiered 40 minutes ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
459K subscribers
https://youtu.be/HVBrSaKZP-M
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HVBrSaKZP-M
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
1,124 views Premiered 40 minutes ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
459K subscribers
https://youtu.be/HVBrSaKZP-M
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HVBrSaKZP-M
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
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