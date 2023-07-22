Ted Cruz talks with Rep James Comer -
Rep James Comer: "I think that Joe Biden has been selling access to our enemies for decades… basis is, you know, if you studied Joe Biden like I have, he’s always been cash-strapped.”
https://rumble.com/v31gymw-wow-rep-james-comer-makes-a-statement-that-should-put-biden-behind-bars.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.