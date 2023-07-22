Create New Account
Rep James Comer Makes A Statement That Should Put Biden Behind Bars 💥🔥
Ted Cruz talks with Rep James Comer -

Rep James Comer: "I think that Joe Biden has been selling access to our enemies for decades… basis is, you know, if you studied Joe Biden like I have, he’s always been cash-strapped.”



