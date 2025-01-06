Origins Of The Leaked Trump Tape

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Infamous Trump Tape, Secrets Of Corporate Media & Megyn Kelly vs. Harvey Weinstein
* 8 years ago, NBC News secretly colluded with the Washington Post to derail Donald Trump’s candidacy.
* Billy Bush was there.
* He tells the story for the first time.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 6 January 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-billy-bush