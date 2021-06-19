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GRAND OPENING SALE 20% OFF
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10 views • June 19, 2021
GRAND OPENING SALE: Hello everyone. Compliments Of Heaven is open for business. We are having a seven (7) day sales 20% of any items. June 14-21.
Use Coupon Code: COHGRANDOPENING
Www.ComplimentsOfHeaven.com
Heavenly Inspired Clothes, Food & Home Decor.
We ship worldwide.
Email: [email protected]
We have gifts or gift baskets for all Occasions. Please share with your family and friends. I appreciate your time. Thanks 😊
New born to adults sizes S-5XX
Colors: Grey, black, white, Red, Pink, Navy & Sky blue, purple
To Order email [email protected]
Website
Www.ComplimentsOfHeaven.com
Coffee Mug, Hats, Decorative Pillows, T-SHIRT, placemats, doormat, Tumbler, Tote bags, book Marks, Stickers, bib, onesies, baby blankets
Food: All Purpose Sauce-Cooked
Kidney Beans Delight
Immune Boost
African Herbs 🌿
Caramel chocolate bar
Gift Baskets: Mother's day, Father's day, Christmas, Wedding, Housewarming, Birthdays, Church Events, Anniversary, Valentine's day
Use Coupon Code: COHGRANDOPENING
Www.ComplimentsOfHeaven.com
Heavenly Inspired Clothes, Food & Home Decor.
We ship worldwide.
Email: [email protected]
We have gifts or gift baskets for all Occasions. Please share with your family and friends. I appreciate your time. Thanks 😊
New born to adults sizes S-5XX
Colors: Grey, black, white, Red, Pink, Navy & Sky blue, purple
To Order email [email protected]
Website
Www.ComplimentsOfHeaven.com
Coffee Mug, Hats, Decorative Pillows, T-SHIRT, placemats, doormat, Tumbler, Tote bags, book Marks, Stickers, bib, onesies, baby blankets
Food: All Purpose Sauce-Cooked
Kidney Beans Delight
Immune Boost
African Herbs 🌿
Caramel chocolate bar
Gift Baskets: Mother's day, Father's day, Christmas, Wedding, Housewarming, Birthdays, Church Events, Anniversary, Valentine's day
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