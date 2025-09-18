The FSB prevented an assassination attempt in St. Petersburg against the head of one of Russia’s defense industry enterprises - part 1

The FSB prevented an assassination attempt in St. Petersburg against the head of one of Russia’s defense industry enterprises.

According to the security service, the plot was organized by Kiev’s special services, who recruited three locals online — a hairdresser, a groomer, and an unemployed man. Their task was to blow up the target’s car.

The suspects used bicycles fitted with hidden cameras to photograph the vehicle and track the daily routine of the official. The explosive device was handed over through a stash to the would-be bomber, who disguised himself as a pensioner and attempted to plant it. He was detained on the spot, along with two women involved in transferring the device.

Official FSB statement:

“The activities of an agent network of Ukrainian special services, consisting of three Russian citizens born in 1993, 1994 and 2006, involved in the preparation of a terrorist act against the head of one of the enterprises of the defense-industrial complex by detonating his car with an improvised explosive device, have been stopped.

On instructions from a curator of a Ukrainian terrorist organization supervised by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, two of those detained conducted surveillance of the intended victim, reconnoitered his place of residence, and, via a stash set up at a St. Petersburg cemetery, handed over the IED to the perpetrator.

The perpetrator, after taking the device, disguised himself in women’s clothing and, posing as a pensioner, headed to the crime scene, where he was detained while attempting to mine the car.”